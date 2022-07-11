Overnight work needed to repair melted A140 at Stonham Barns
A council has announced a week of overnight work on a major route linking Norfolk and Suffolk to repair a section of road recently damaged by heat.
A one-mile stretch of the A140 between the Magpie pub, at Little Stonham, and the junction for Mickfield was closed to traffic for a few hours on 15 June.
Suffolk Highways said it had "reviewed its plan for remedial works" following the "failure of the surface dressing".
It said it had decided "full machine resurfacing" of the road was necessary.
The authority originally said surface repairs would take place the week after the damage occurred, but after "careful consideration" the work will now include levelling out the current surface, resurfacing, adjusting the gullies and putting down road markings and studs.
It said the road would be closed between 20:00 BST and 05:00 BST on 11 and 12 July for the the existing surface to be planed and the asphalt laid.
Between the 13 and 15 July, there will be two-way temporary traffic lights during the same time frame.
On 16 July, the road will close again between 20:00 until 05:00 so that road markings can be installed before it reopens.
"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and we thank you in advance for your cooperation," Suffolk Highways said.
