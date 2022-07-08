Fundraising bid to restore landmark A140 Magpie pub sign
A village is fundraising for the return of its landmark sign a year after it was struck by a passing vehicle.
The Grade II listed Magpie sign, over the A140 at Little Stonham, in Suffolk, was taken down for safety reasons.
It is a well-known landmark for motorists travelling between Ipswich and Norwich and features metalwork on a wooden gantry.
An upright post was struck in July 2021 but the parish council has now pledged to raise up to £30,000 to restore it.
The nearby Magpie pub said it was unable to afford the costs involved with putting the structure back in place.
'Very proud'
Stonham Parva Parish Council stepped in to try to help get it put back up.
Matthew Selby, council chairman, said: "People ask us every day and every week what's happening about the sign.
"We are very proud of this one and are keen to get it back again... Most people when they look at it, they feel proud of it."
Mr Selby said the council would be fundraising between £20,000 and £30,000 to get it back up "within the next year".
The sign was struck by a vehicle on 6 July 2021, causing a crack in one of its upright posts
It gained listed status in March 1987 and is thought to originate from the 17th or 18th Century, although it was largely renewed in the 20th Century.