Sizewell C: What is it and where is it planned to be?
- Published
A decision on whether to grant government planning approval for a new nuclear reactor for Suffolk is expected this week. What are the reasons behind Sizewell C and the arguments both for and against it?
What is it?
French energy company EDF wants to build a two-reactor nuclear power station which it says will generate 3.2 gigawatts (GW) of electricity, enough to provide 7% of the UK's needs, at Sizewell in Suffolk.
It claims Sizewell C could power the equivalent of about six million homes and will generate electricity for 60 years.
If work goes ahead, it is expected to take about nine years to build.
The planned plant is expected to cost about £20bn - slightly less than the plant currently under construction at Hinkley Point, in Somerset, because Sizewell C will be a near-identical replica which saves on costs.
In January, the government pledged £100m to support Sizewell C.
It could also be the first nuclear project to use the government's newly introduced RAB (Regulated Asset Base) model.
The proposals include making electricity customers pay for part of the costs of new nuclear schemes through bills and the model allows investors to receive returns before the projects have been completed.
The Nuclear Industry Association said it would add a small levy to bills of no more than a few pounds during the early phase of construction and less than £1 a month over the course of a project.
The government says "over the 60-year lifetime of a generic new large-scale nuclear power station, our funding model could reduce the project cost by more than £30bn".
The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) published its draft reasons for designating Sizewell C's operating company, NNB Generation Company (SZC) Limited, as able to receive funding through the new model last month.
EDF and the UK government have said they would take 20% stakes in Sizewell C.
Where would it be built?
The new plant is earmarked for the small fishing hamlet of Sizewell which sits on the Suffolk coast between Aldeburgh and Southwold.
The village is already home to two separate power stations - the decommissioned Magnox Sizewell A and pressurized water reactor (PWR) Sizewell B.
The first nuclear plant - Sizewell A - opened in 1967 and Sizewell B began operating in 1995.
While about 5,500 people live in the Leiston area, it is understood fewer than 100 live in the hamlet of Sizewell itself.
Sizewell is hemmed in with every kind of protected area.
The whole coast is an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) and the shingle beach is a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).
Sizewell Marshes, just behind the plant is a Special Protected Area (SPA), and the Leiston Sandlings to the south are another SPA.
RSPB Minsmere, which provides reedbed, wet grassland and heath habitats for a variety of wildlife including marsh harriers, otters, water voles and bearded tits, lies just north to the site.
Building the new power station would involve turning a large swathe of wood, marsh and grassland into a temporary construction site, housing a 1,000-space car and bus park and a 2,400-bed worker campus.
The temporary construction site, says EDF, would eventually be returned to a natural environment.
What does the government say?
Sizewell C is a key part of the new UK energy strategy, according to the government, and is part of its plans to build eight new nuclear power plants.
The government announced that a new body called Great British Nuclear will be set up and it is hoped that by 2050 up to 24 GW of electricity will come from that source - 25% of the projected electricity demand.
Its aim is to reduce the UK's dependence on fossil fuels and energy imports.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says expanding the use of nuclear would help cut bills and resist "bullying" from Russia, which dominates the European gas market.
He previously told BBC Radio Suffolk: "We want Sizewell C and we will be bringing forward the plans as fast as possible."
He said the plan was to "build a nuclear reactor every year rather than once every decade" and funding would come partly out of public funds but also from investors.
The Planning Inspectorate submitted its report and recommendation to the Secretary of State in February on whether to grant Sizewell C a Development Consent Order (DCO).
This followed a six-month examination process that ran between April and October 2021.
The Secretary of State has until 8 July to make a decision on whether to approve the DCO application, which would provide consent to build Sizewell C.
What is the local reaction?
While some Suffolk business groups welcome the jobs and skills that would be brought to the local economy, there is significant opposition to the plant both at a local level and more widely.
Alison Downes, of the Stop Sizewell C campaign group, says it is the "wrong project, wrong place".
Campaigners fear the planning decision will be politically driven because of the government's new targets of 24 GW of nuclear power.
They say Sizewell is the "most environmentally sensitive" of possible nuclear sites and potential impacts on marsh harriers may mean ministers rely on "Imperative Reasons of Overriding Public Interest" (IROPI) to justify consenting the plant.
The anti-nuclear power campaigners also argue that Sizewell C will be too slow and expensive to build to "urgently and efficiently meet decarbonisation targets".
They have said the BEIS's impact assessment, published with the Nuclear Energy (Financing) Bill, for a notional power station, contains cost ranges of £26.3bn to £42.8bn with construction times of 13 to 17 years.
The group says the type of reactor EDF wants to build, the EPR, has an "appalling track record".
Hinkley C - the newest of the UK's planned nuclear power stations - is already expected to be 30% over budget at £22-26bn, and is behind schedule.
Campaigners also highlighted technology failures at other power stations, including a leak in a fuel rod housing at the Taishan plant in China.
They also dismissed claims that the nuclear power was "home grown", saying that the design, developers and operators would all be "foreign".
A number of "hurdles" still stood in the way of the project's completion, according to the group, including a public consultation into environmental permits for the power station, which was started on Monday by the Environment Agency.