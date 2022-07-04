Ipswich Music Day returns to celebrate local talent
A free festival returned to a town's park to celebrate music, culture and local talent.
The 32nd Ipswich Music Day was held in Christchurch Park on Sunday, featuring six stages of live entertainment and music from upcoming local artists.
Organisers described it as the UK's biggest one-day free music festival.
It formed the second day of the Ipswich Music Weekend after about 17,000 people attended the Global Rhythm and Ipswich Jazz Festival on Saturday.
Radio presenter Stephen Foster, who was working on the BBC Suffolk stage, said: "It may have been three long years since the last Ipswich Music Day, but it felt like it had never gone away.
"So much enthusiasm by the town's music fans for so many great bands, new and old.
"I doubt any other town in the UK comes close to such an impressive celebration of its music culture."
