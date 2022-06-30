RAF Lakenheath to get two more F-35 jet squadrons
Two more squadrons of F-35 stealth jets will be stationed as RAF Lakenheath as part of the US increasing its military presence across Europe.
The RAF base, in Suffolk, is home to the US Air Force's 48th Fighter Wing.
It comes after Nato agreed a "fundamental shift" in its response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
US President Joe Biden told a summit in Madrid the alliance was "needed now more than it has ever been" and would be strengthened on "land, air and sea."
Mr Biden repeated the alliance's commitment to "defend every inch" of its territory, saying: "We mean it when we say an attack against one is an attack against all."
The US Department of Defense said the two squadrons of F-35s would increase its "Fifth generation fighter presence and ability to support allies across Europe".
RAF Lakenheath is owned by the UK Ministry of Defence and leased to the United States Air Force.
