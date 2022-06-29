Needham Market railway bridge struck by a lorry

The rail bridge at Hawks Mill Street, Needham Market, SuffolkAndrew Hill/Geograph
The lorry hit the railway bridge on Hawks Mill Street, Needham Market, Suffolk at about 10:50 BST

Train services have been suspended after a bridge was struck by a lorry.

The vehicle hit the railway bridge on Hawks Mill Street, Needham Market, Suffolk at about 10:50 BST.

Suffolk Police said no-one was hurt and no road closure was required.

Greater Anglia said all services between Ipswich and Stowmarket, including the line between Norwich and London Liverpool Street, were initially cancelled. It said all lines had reopened but there were some delays.

It apologised for any inconvenience caused.

