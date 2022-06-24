Flatford Mill ice cream kiosk destroyed in blaze
A popular ice cream kiosk at a tourist attraction made famous by the world-renowned landscape artist John Constable has been destroyed by fire.
The kiosk at Flatford Mill, the former home of Constable, had been in place "for decades", the National Trust said.
Essex Fire and Rescue said they were called at 00:54 BST. It said the cause was accidental.
Dave Piper, spokesman for the trust, which owns the shack, said it was not known how the fire started.
Flatford Mill is a Grade I listed watermill on the River Stour at Flatford, which was owned by the family of the artist.
