Pop-up post office opens in Sudbury shopping centre
- Published
A pop-up post office to serve 20,000 people in a market town has opened.
Sudbury Post Office has been replaced with a temporary service after it was closed earlier this month.
The pop-up site, based at the Borehamgate Shopping Centre, opened at a later time than expected at 13:00 BST after experiencing technical problems.
District councillor Sue Ayres, Conservative, said she was "absolutely delighted", adding the post office would bring "relief" to the community.
The old post office, which was inside a WH Smith store, closed earlier this month, after its operator pulled out.
Leader of Babergh District Council, John Ward, of the Independent Conservatives, said the authority had been in talks for nearly two months and were in the advanced stages of finding a permanent location for the post office.
He said: "We know how important it is for our residents and our businesses."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk