Ipswich shooting: Teenagers arrested over air pistol incident
- Published
Four teenage boys and a teenage girl have been arrested after two people were injured by pellets from an air pistol.
Suffolk Police said a man was injured on the leg after the firearm was used at about 16:15 BST on Serpentine Road, Ipswich.
It said two women were also hit, one of whom was injured. No-one required hospital treatment.
The youths were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.
Police said it was believed to be a "contained" incident and that there was "no wider threat to the community".
An air pistol was recovered at the scene and a police cordon remained in place, a police spokeswoman said.
The teenagers were being questioned by investigating officers, she added.
