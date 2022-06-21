Baby found dead in Suffolk recycling plant was 'born alive'
A newborn baby girl who was found dead at a recycling centre during the first coronavirus lockdown may have been smothered or shaken, an inquest heard.
The infant - called "Baby S" - was found on a conveyor belt at Sackers in Needham Market, Suffolk, in May, 2020.
An inquest in Ipswich gave her cause of death as a traumatic brain injury - and a police investigation remains open.
Recording an open conclusion, coroner Nigel Parsley said: "We cannot say exactly how Baby S came by her death".
He said further tests had to be carried out after an initial post mortem examination failed to establish how she died.
Her cause of death was then recorded as a traumatic brain injury, with the cause "unascertained".
Officers told the inquest their progress was affected by many "severe injuries" the baby suffered after her death, due to the processing of waste.
However, a report by pathologist Dr Virginia Fitzpatrick-Swallow, noted how bleeding and bruising on the child's face could have been caused by traumatic birth, smothering or shaking.
She could not say definitively which was the cause of death.
The court heard Baby S was less than 24 hours old and had been born alive as she had "well-inflated lungs, indicating active breathing".
She was recorded to be dark-skinned, possibly of African descent, and was born full-term with no evidence of underlying disease.
Det Ch Insp Karl Nightingale, of Suffolk Police, told the inquest that the pathologist's evidence could not say if Baby S was alive when she was put into the bin but her death was not a result of the waste process.
Police are keeping "an open mind" about the case, he said.
Mr Parsley said: "All we can say with any certainty is the information in relation to how Baby S was found but really we're no closer to identifying how she got into the waste system in the first place."
He described the case as "tragic" and praised staff at Sackers for helping in the course of the investigation.
Police believed the child was taken to the recycling centre in one of two vehicles that had collected waste from 52 business locations, mainly in and around Ipswich, on the day her body was found.
During the inquiry, officers reviewed more than 11,000 hours of CCTV footage and visited more than 800 addresses.
Forensic analysis did not provide further answers about her parents, the force said.
