Suffolk school bus carrying 20 children crashes in Lavenham ditch
A double-decker bus carrying about 20 schoolchildren crashed into a ditch, leaving it tilting heavily to one side.
It happened on the A1141 near Lavenham, in Suffolk, at about 17:15 BST on Monday.
Suffolk Police said no-one on board was injured and the children were all able to make their way home safely.
It is not yet known how the crash happened, but officers said no action had been taken against the driver of the school bus.
