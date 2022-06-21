Bird flu outbreak confirmed at RSPB Minsmere reserve
An outbreak of bird flu has been confirmed at an RSPB nature reserve.
A number of dead birds were tested at RSPB Minsmere, on the Suffolk coast.
In a statement, the reserve said: "We can confirm that dead birds tested by Defra for avian influenza at RSPB Minsmere last week, have tested positive for the disease."
The 2,500-acre reserve provides a habitat for more than 6,000 species, including rare birds like the avocet and bittern.
Visitors to the former BBC Springwatch base have been asked to report any sick or dead birds they see, and not to touch them.
