Suffolk Punch horses beat Ed Sheeran as top Suffolk icon
- Published
Suffolk Punch horses are bigger icons in the county than popstar Ed Sheeran, according to a poll to mark Suffolk Day.
The critically endangered horses were voted for in a poll run by The East Anglian Daily Times and BBC Radio Suffolk.
Five people, including artist Maggi Hambling, have been awarded the Suffolk Medal as part of the celebrations.
The first Suffolk Day, created by BBC Radio Suffolk, took place in 2017.
Suffolk Punches, the oldest English breed of working horse, topped the list which also included Framlingham Castle, the subject of Sheeran's popular Castle on the Hill song.
The popstar, who was the most-played artist in the UK last year, was the first person on the list of Suffolk icons after being pushed into 10th place by landmarks like the Orwell Bridge and Adnam's beer.
Since starting in 2017, Suffolk Day, which happens annually on 21 June, has been supported by Suffolk County Council and the East Anglian Daily Times.
BBC Radio Suffolk breakfast show presenter Mark Murphy said: "It really does go to show what an amazing place Suffolk is for its landmarks, history and people."
The Suffolk Medal was launched in 2019 to champion exceptional contributions of Suffolk people that have had a lasting impact on the people of the county.
This year's recipients, which include the medal's artist Maggi Hambling, will receive their medals during a ceremony at Framlingham Castle.
Other winners include farmer and philanthropist James Buckle and Dame Clare Marx.
The top 25 icons of Suffolk poll results:
1. Suffolk Punch
2. Framlingham Castle
3. Orwell Bridge
4. Sutton Hoo mask
5. Hay Wain by John Constable
6. House in the Clouds, Thorpeness
7. Snape Maltings
8. Abbey Gardens, Bury St Edmunds
9. Adnams beer
10. Ed Sheeran
11. Southwold lighthouse
12. Woodbridge Tide Mill
13. Beach huts on the coast
14. Sir Bobby Robson
15. Thomas Gainsborough
16. Newmarket Racecourse
17. Landguard Fort
18. Christchurch Mansion
19. Felixstowe cranes
20. Sir Alf Ramsey
21. Aspall cider
22. Crooked House, Lavenham
23. Benjamin Britten
24. Suffolk trinity - Suffolk Punch, Red Poll, Suffolk Sheep
25. Big blue skies
