Ever Ace: World's largest cargo ship unloading in UK port

Ever Ace- the world's largest container shipPA Media
The world's largest cargo ship Ever Ace, holder of the record for most containers loaded onto a single ship, arrives at the Port of Felixstowe

The world's largest cargo ship has arrived in the UK where it is unloading 3,267 containers.

The vessel, called the Ever Ace, holds the record for the most containers loaded on to a single ship.

It arrived at the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk, the biggest and busiest container port in Britain, on Sunday morning.

The 1,300ft (400m) ship is capable of holding 23,992 standard containers.

The Ever Ace is expected to leave Felixstowe at 19:00 GMT on Wednesday

The vessel, which is operated by Taiwanese shipping company Evergreen Marine Corporation, arrived in the UK from Rotterdam.

It was built in 2021, and docked at Felixstowe on its maiden voyage in September that year.

The Ever Ace will leave Felixstowe on Wednesday evening after loading 2,300 containers.

Its next port of call will be Hamburg in Germany.

In March 2021, another of the company's ships, the Ever Given, blocked the Suez Canal, causing disruption to global shipping.

It was stuck for nearly a week, causing one of the biggest traffic jams in shipping history.

A satellite photograph reveals how the Ever Given was wedged across the canal in 2021

The 400m-long (1,300ft) ship was impounded for more than three months amid a dispute over compensation.

The Ever Given eventually docked at Felixstowe in August and ship-spotters lined the beach at Landguard Point to see it.

The beach at Felixstowe was lined with deckchairs and ship-spotters as the Ever Given approached

