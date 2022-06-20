Martlesham industrial estate fire tackled by up to 10 appliances

An industrial unit on fire in MartleshamSuffolk fire and rescue service
The fire spread to other units in Martlesham

About 50 firefighters have been tackling a blaze overnight at an industrial unit.

It started at Martlesham Creek Industrial Estate on Sandy Lane, in Martlesham, in Suffolk, shortly before 01:00 BST.

The fire broke out in one unit and spread to others on the site.

No-one was injured but the units have been left severely damaged and firefighters were unable to enter the buildings.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
The industrial estate is at Martlesham, between Ipswich and Woodbridge

At its height, 10 appliances and a number of specialist vehicles including an aerial ladder platform were at the scene.

Crews are continuing to dampen down the fire using the aerial platform and Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said they expect to remain at the site for much of the day.

Luke Deal/BBC
Crews are unable to enter the damaged buildings

An investigation into the cause of the fire is under way.

