Martlesham industrial estate fire tackled by up to 10 appliances
About 50 firefighters have been tackling a blaze overnight at an industrial unit.
It started at Martlesham Creek Industrial Estate on Sandy Lane, in Martlesham, in Suffolk, shortly before 01:00 BST.
The fire broke out in one unit and spread to others on the site.
No-one was injured but the units have been left severely damaged and firefighters were unable to enter the buildings.
At its height, 10 appliances and a number of specialist vehicles including an aerial ladder platform were at the scene.
Crews are continuing to dampen down the fire using the aerial platform and Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said they expect to remain at the site for much of the day.
An investigation into the cause of the fire is under way.
