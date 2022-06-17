Ipswich bus stand glass shatters in heat, operator says

Shattered glass from a stand that broke in the heat at Ipswich Tower Ramparts bus station
Ipswich Buses has warned customers to take care while they wait for repairs to be made

Glass at a bus stop has shattered due to the weather on the hottest day of the year, a bus company has warned.

The glass at stand BB of Ipswich's Tower Ramparts Bus Station disintegrated in the early afternoon, operator Ipswich Buses said.

Passengers were warned to "take care" until the debris was cleared and the remains of the pane could be made safe.

Ipswich Borough Council has been informed so clean-up and repair work could take place, the bus firm said.

