Ipswich's third St Elizabeth Hospice art trail arrives
A parliament of owl sculptures has landed in a town as part of a charity art trail.
Some 50 decorated models have swooped into Ipswich as part of St Elizabeth Hospice's Big Hoot Ipswich 2022.
Owls were chosen as the charity has taken patients with progressive illnesses, and their families, "under the wing of its care" for 33 years.
The fundraiser is being officially launched with a sponsored walk around the 3.1-mile (5km) trail.
The "Hoot Hike" would give people the chance to catch a "first glimpse of some of the sculptures", said Joanne Rodger, events and challenges manager at St Elizabeth Hospice.
The sculptures will be in place until 3 September, in what has been described by the charity as the "biggest free art event in Suffolk".
It is the charity's third art trail in partnership with creative producers Wild in Art, following Pigs Gone Wild in 2016 and Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk in 2019.
Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk raised £260,000.
