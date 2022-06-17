A14 in Suffolk closed due to surface 'breaking up'
- Published
The A14's westbound carriageway has been closed in Suffolk after the road started "breaking up", police said.
Suffolk Police said they had "multiple" calls at about 15:25 BST reporting damage to the road at Haughley, although they could confirm if the cause was heat-related.
Large cracks and debris appeared on the road on the hottest day of the year.
Police said traffic had been diverted and that National Highways would assess the road and make repairs.
