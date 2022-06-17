A14 in Suffolk closed due to surface 'breaking up'

A14 at Haughley shut after cracks appear in roadSuffolk Police
The A14's westbound carriageway was closed at Haughley, between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds

The A14's westbound carriageway has been closed in Suffolk after the road started "breaking up", police said.

Suffolk Police said they had "multiple" calls at about 15:25 BST reporting damage to the road at Haughley, although they could confirm if the cause was heat-related.

Large cracks and debris appeared on the road on the hottest day of the year.

Police said traffic had been diverted and that National Highways would assess the road and make repairs.

Suffolk Police
Suffolk Police shut the westbound carriageway so that assessments and repairs could be made

