A140 at Stonham Barns closed as surface melted in heat
A section of a major route linking Norfolk and Suffolk was closed to traffic as the road surface was damaged by heat.
A one-mile stretch of the A140 between the Magpie pub, at Little Stonham, and the junction for Mickfield was affected on Wednesday.
Police urged drivers to avoid the area. The road reopened at 17:40 BST.
Suffolk Highways said work would take place next week to repair any damage.
