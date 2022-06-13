Highpoint prison fire tackled by crews

HMP Highpoint
A fire deemed to be not serious has been put out at Highpoint prison in Suffolk

A fire near a cell at a prison has been put out, the Ministry of Justice has confirmed.

Four fire crews were called to HMP Highpoint near Haverhill in Suffolk at about 13:30 BST.

The Ministry of Justice said the fire was extinguished almost immediately.

Suffolk Police say they were not required to attend the blaze at the jail, which was built on the former RAF Stradishall airbase.

