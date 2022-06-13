Beccles Lido raises £5,000 to meet rising cost of chlorine

Shaun Crowley, managing director of Beccles Lido, standing in front of the pool
Shaun Crowley said the lido was lucky in that it used less chlorine gas than indoor pools

An outdoor pool raised £5,000 with a triathlon to help it meet the rising cost of chlorine.

Beccles Lido in Suffolk hosted the event on Sunday amid a nationwide shortage of the gas.

At the weekend, a public pool in Norwich reopened after a 17-day closure over a lack of chlorine.

Shaun Crowley, managing director at Beccles Lido, said: "We can't open without it, but fingers crossed our supply chain is good."

He added: "Every time another pool shuts, we get busier, so I guess we are the beneficiary of other's problems.

"But, ideally, we want people to swimming everywhere and for the price to come down."

