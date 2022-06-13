Beccles Lido raises £5,000 to meet rising cost of chlorine
- Published
An outdoor pool raised £5,000 with a triathlon to help it meet the rising cost of chlorine.
Beccles Lido in Suffolk hosted the event on Sunday amid a nationwide shortage of the gas.
At the weekend, a public pool in Norwich reopened after a 17-day closure over a lack of chlorine.
Shaun Crowley, managing director at Beccles Lido, said: "We can't open without it, but fingers crossed our supply chain is good."
He added: "Every time another pool shuts, we get busier, so I guess we are the beneficiary of other's problems.
"But, ideally, we want people to swimming everywhere and for the price to come down."
