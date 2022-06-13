Part of roof destroyed in Hadleigh house fire

Fire at a property Churchill Avenue, HadleighSuffolk Fire and Rescue Service
The house in Churchill Avenue, Hadleigh, has been badly damaged with part of the roof destroyed

About 20 firefighters have tackled a blaze in a semi-detached house.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to a property Churchill Avenue in Hadleigh at about 19:45 BST on Sunday.

It said there were no reports of any injuries, but the building has been badly damaged with part of the roof destroyed.

A joint investigation with Suffolk Police is due to take place into the cause of the fire.

The fire service added that while the blaze was brought under control by 22:00, its crews remained at the scene checking for hot spots.

