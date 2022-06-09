Ed Sheeran renews Ipswich Town Football Club sponsorship deal
- Published
Ed Sheeran has signed another sponsorship deal with Ipswich Town Football Club.
The singer's logo, advertising his current worldwide tour, first appeared on the shirts for the men's and women's teams last season.
In a statement, he said: "I am delighted to be sponsoring Ipswich Town for another season."
Mark Ashton, CEO of the League One club, said it was "fantastic" that he had continued to show his support.
"We are grateful for his continued support, and we look forward to welcoming him to Portman Road again soon," he said.
The club are expected to unveil the new shirts, with a change of manufacturer, later this month.
Sheeran has been a regular visitor to Portman Road in recent seasons, and was last spotted almost missing the Tractor Boys' winner against Gillingham in February.
The current tour runs until early next year, ending in Perth in March.
However, he said he hoped to be at a match in the near future.
"The club and the local community mean a lot to me, and I always try to get back to Portman Road whenever I'm back in Suffolk," he said.
"See you next season."
