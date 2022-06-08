Thorpeness conservation area extended for first time in 45 years
The conservation area for a Suffolk beauty spot has been extended for the first time in 45 years.
East Suffolk Council agreed to extend the area at Thorpeness to include the beach and seafront closest to the Meare.
The council said it would help protect areas of architectural and historic interest.
It represents the first change to the conservation area boundary since it was made in 1976.
The decision at Tuesday's cabinet meeting comes as the council also approved a conservation appraisal and management plan for Thorpeness, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
A report to the meeting said the extension was "appropriate as this area has been assessed to have architectural and/or historic interest, which it is desirable to preserve and enhance through forming part of the Thorpeness conservation area".
An extension suggested to the north was not considered appropriate by the coastal management team as the area is subject to erosion.
The village, known originally as Thorpe, had begun attracting seasonal visitors shortly before it was inherited by Glencairn Stuart Ogilvie as part of the Sizewell estate in 1908.
He set about a vision for it as a new holiday resort, which the conservation plan said "avoided the ordinary, monotonous, and the coastal cliches of piers and promenades in favour of a more naturalistic setting for his development".
