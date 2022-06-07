Jubilee Pageant breakdown car driver 'absolutely mortified'
The driver of a vintage Jaguar that broke down during the Jubilee Pageant said she felt "absolutely mortified".
Lucy Davenport, of the Kenton Hall estate near Stowmarket, Suffolk, was conveying Bake Off star Prue Leith during the "Dame" section of the event.
Security staff had to push the open-top car to the end of the procession, past the glare of global television cameras.
"It was a moment of 'do you cry or do you laugh?' - I had to go for the latter," Ms Davenport said.
She told BBC Radio Suffolk the estate had received "quite an extraordinary phone call" as one of the family's classic Jaguars was chosen to take part in the pageant on the final day of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations on Sunday.
"It was an absolute honour and privilege to be part of the pageant, even if it didn't quite go to plan," she said.
Dame Prue, 82, was one of seven dames, including Twiggy and Joan Collins, driven down The Mall in classic Jaguars during the procession.
Ms Davenport said the cars had undergone "loads of test miles and hours and hours of preparation", but a full rehearsal had not been possible due to the scale of the event.
She said some other cars had experienced issues during the wait in Horse Guards Parade.
"We went on a pageant walk beforehand so we knew the formations we were taking, where the cars needed to be, at what time, where the TV cameras would be to tell our dames when to wave," said Ms Davenport.
"It didn't start first time in Horse Guards Parade but we managed to get it going and off I went.
"I knew from the beginning it was going to be hard to get round. It is a very old car, not used to going so slowly - we weren't even going at one mile an hour at some points.
"I wasn't surprised when she gave up."
The team in fluorescent vests managed to push the car past the royal box, and its occupants "all found it rather amusing", said the chauffeur.
She said Dame Prue also put her at ease throughout the experience.
Clare Balding, who was covering the event on the BBC, said: "Prue Leith needing a push in her Jag!
"See, this is part of a live pageant, these things happen."
Ms Davenport added: "We got it pushed to Buckingham Palace where security put a big pen around it to keep me and the car safe.
"Then Ed Sheeran came on.
"We actually got the best seats in the house."
