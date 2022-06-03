Man stabbed after altercation near Ipswich pub
- Published
A 28-year-old man has been taken to hospital in a "potentially life-threatening" condition after being stabbed, police said.
Suffolk Police said it was called to Upper Brook Street in Ipswich at about 21:10 BST on Thursday.
The force said it believed the attack happened near the Cock and Pye pub after an altercation.
The victim sustained a deep cut to his shoulder, a puncture to his lung and a wound to his wrist, police said.
The altercation involved "two small groups of males, one of whom was thought to have been carrying a large knife", the force said.
Officers described the suspect as a male of slim build wearing a black hooded jacket, dark jogging bottoms and black trainers.
The force has been granted additional stop and search powers and will be carrying out extra patrols in the area "to offer reassurance to the local community".
It appealed for anyone with information to contact officers.