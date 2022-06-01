A11 shut in Suffolk after serious crash near Mildenhall
The A11 in Suffolk is due to be shut until Thursday morning following a serious crash.
Police were called to reports of a three-vehicle crash involving a lorry, Land Rover Defender and a Porsche at 10:30 BST.
The driver of the Porsche, a woman aged in her 70s, was seriously injured and taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge by helicopter.
The road was closed between Barton Mills and Elveden.
The driver of the lorry, in his 50s, was also taken to hospital, but his injuries were not believed to be serious.
Suffolk Police appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage.
