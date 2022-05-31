Ipswich man admits killing grandad walking home from pub
A man has admitted killing a grandfather who died 12 days after he was found injured on his driveway.
Clive Wyard, 74, was discovered unconscious with a fractured skull at his home on Valley Road, Ipswich, on 20 July 2018.
Suffolk Police said he was walking home from the pub when the attack happened.
Rhys Burroughs, 34, previously of Colchester Road, Ipswich, previously denied murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Ipswich Crown Court.
He is due to be sentenced on 5 September.
Burroughs also admitted attempted robbery.
Police said Mr Wyard had left the Royal George on Colchester Road shortly after midnight and began the 20-minute walk to his home.
Forensic evidence linked Burroughs to the crime scene.
The force said his guilty pleas were "an admission that he assaulted and injured Mr Wyard during an attempted robbery".
"Although he attests he did not intend to kill him, his actions that night were undeniably the cause of his death," police said.