A11: Two men die in three-vehicle crash near Mildenhall
- Published
Two men have died following a crash on the A11.
Emergency services were called to a three-vehicle collision on the southbound carriageway between Elveden and Barton Mills, near Mildenhall, at 12:10 BST on Monday, Suffolk Police said.
A white Maxus flatbed vehicle was involved in a crash with a red Range Rover Sport and a Scania lorry.
The driver and passenger of the Maxus died at the scene.
The road was closed in both directions, with the northbound carriageway reopening at about 18:00 and the southbound at about 00:30.
Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward, particularly anyone who was driving in the area with a dashcam fitted in their vehicle.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk