Suffolk Show to return to Ipswich after two-year break
Suffolk's biggest agricultural show is back with about 90,000 expected to attend after a two-year absence due to Covid restrictions.
The Suffolk Show, at Trinity Park near Ipswich, was cancelled in 2020 and 2021.
This year's two-day event features RAF and Army parachute displays, 600 trade stands and 12 competition rings.
Show director Bruce Kerr said there had been a "buzzing atmosphere" as the show was being set up.
"After a two-year hiatus, this is my first and last experience as show director and I would like to thank the whole team for supporting my vision to make this the best show yet," he said.
"We look forward to opening the gates on Tuesday and we can't wait to welcome everyone back."
A Platinum Jubilee Pageant takes place on Wednesday and the Festival of Suffolk Torch Relay reaches its final stop.
BBC Radio Suffolk will be broadcasting live from the site, and the station's stand is next to Ipswich Town FC's, which is due to feature appearances by club legends including Terry Butcher, Mick Mills and John Wark.
The Trinity Park event follows on the heels of the South Suffolk Show, which returned to Ampton Racecourse near Bury St Edmunds earlier this month.