Man jailed for killing woman in Suffolk car crash
- Published
A man has been sentenced to six years and eight months in prison for killing a 32-year-old woman in a car crash.
Robert Lowe, of Peregrine Close, Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving while under the influence of alcohol.
The 43-year-old crashed into Jennifer Baker's car in Barham, Suffolk, on 23 October 2020.
He was also disqualified from driving for six years and 10 months at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday.
Lowe was driving his Seat Altea on the wrong side of the road when he collided with Miss Baker's Volkswagen Polo on Norwich Road.
Miss Baker died at the scene and a passenger in the vehicle was also left with serious injuries.
Lowe was found to be over the legal drink-driving limit and was pictured on CCTV before the crash drinking in two pubs and buying alcohol from a shop, Suffolk Police said.
Det Insp David McCormack from the force said: "This is a tragic incident in which a young woman has lost her life because of a completely preventable collision.
"This was wholly avoidable. The message is clear, do not drink and drive.
"The consequences for victims and their families and friends are horrific."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk