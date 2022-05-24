Norfolk and Suffolk residents turn to social shops and pawnbrokers
As the cost of living crisis continues, people are looking at new ways to save money. A social supermarket and pawn shops in Norfolk and Suffolk say they are seeing more people walk through their doors. Those using and running the sites have spoken to the BBC about the reality of living through the crisis.
'Greater dignity'
The Sally Store in Peggotty Road Community Centre in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, is staffed by Salvation Army volunteers and aims to give people more choice than a foodbank.
It sells food at low prices, as well as giving some away for free.
The store opened last month and people living in certain postcode areas are able to sign up to shop there.
Some 240 people have already registered and organisers say they can feed a family for a weekend for just £10.
Capt Marie Burr of the Salvation Army says Sally's Store is an alternative from the support offered by food banks, allowing people "greater dignity and choice".
"An elderly lady also came in recently," she says.
"She had some free fruit and veg and when she chose what else she wanted, she spent £7.80.
"She said that meant she could put £20 on her fuel card.
"The results really are very encouraging."
'Electric or food?'
Kelly Lee has three teenage children and is trying to pay off existing debts, as well as find money for shopping and household bills.
She says Sally's Store is a lifeline.
"What do I do - electric or food?," she says.
"I've had to sell items to get through to pay for the electric never mind food.
"So when you've got somewhere like this to come to, the amount of money you can save, it gives you that bit of hope."
On her visit she spent £5.70 and managed to also get four lettuces and tomatoes for free.
Ms Lee says she feels the store is "less of a hand out" than a food bank.
"You've got that independence to choose what you want," she says.
"It's not a pot luck. It's amazing."
Ms Lee says the store offers reassurance that she will "always" be able to feed her family.
"I know now that if I've only got a couple of quid in my purse, I can come down here and get a shop that will tide me over until I get paid," she says.
"Some of that stress has gone, now I know you've got a fighting chance.
"If you're skint, you can just get the free stuff."
Ms Lee says the free and discounted store allows her to buy extra food, put the electric on and buy "the odd treat" for her children.
She says the cost of living crisis has hit her family hard.
"I've never had to calculate what I've got to spend here and there, and then scrimp.
"I've always been good with my money."
'Professionals visiting pawnbrokers'
A few miles along from Great Yarmouth is the coastal town of Lowestoft in Suffolk.
The cost of living crisis is seeing pawnbrokers in these towns become busier as food, energy and petrol and diesel costs increase.
Connor Smith is the owner of the Cash Inn which has branches in Yarmouth, Lowestoft and Beccles.
He says the economic situation is pushing people to try and raise cash from their possessions.
"Sometimes it's quite difficult to hear their stories," he says.
Mr Smith says footfall is up across all social groups.
"We're finding more professional people come by, such as business owners looking for short-term money to pay suppliers, and certainly a higher volume of those who are just trying to get by," he says.
"The only way I can see things easing for people is for prices to go down in terms of food prices and electricity, just the bare necessities of living.
"Unless these things go down, I don't see it easing for people."
Manager of the Lowestoft branch, Tracey, agrees the demographic of people coming in is expanding.
She says it is common for people to leave the shop crying since they do not really want to part with their heirlooms and sentimental items.
Tracey says often people just need to talk to someone, and she is willing to listen and help direct them to other sources of help, such as food banks.
"It is hard and I think we're going see more and more hardship," she says.
