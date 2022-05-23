River Stour: Man found unresponsive in Sudbury river dies
- Published
A man has died after being found in a river.
Suffolk Police said the man was found in an "unresponsive state" in the River Stour near the meadows in Sudbury on Sunday.
The force said "despite valiant efforts by local first responders" the man could not be saved.
Police said the incident was not linked with any current missing person appeals.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.