RAF Lakenheath: Protesters oppose possible nuclear arms return
- Published
More than 200 people have protested against nuclear weapons potentially returning to a military base.
Campaigners believe the US is planning to bring them back to RAF Lakenheath. The Ministry of Defence, which owns the site, has declined to comment.
Nuclear arms were removed from the in Suffolk base in 2008.
Speaking at the protest, Kate Hudson, from the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND), said: "If they're here we're going to get rid of them."
The CND's general secretary, Ms Hudson, said: "We've heard through a report, it's going to be used once again as a nuclear weapons storage, the government can't confirm or deny.
"We don't know whether they're back or not.
"To bring them back here at a time of heightened nuclear tension seems to be extraordinarily ill-judged."
Chris Nineham, vice chairman of Stop the War Coalition, said the protest was "just the beginning".
He said if the weapons were to return, due to the ongoing war in Ukraine with Russia, "these problems have to be resolved through negotiations and diplomacy".
"It's a serious and difficult situation but we want a peaceful resolution," he added.
Joe Weaver, from the Young Communist League, East of England, said: "We don't want US nuclear weapons here."
He said in 2008 "over 100 nukes" were removed from the base after "relentless campaigning" from the CND and local campaign groups.
The groups had returned to campaign to stop them coming back, he added.
