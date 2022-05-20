Suffolk river pollution, council promised to tackle the issue
A local authority has promised to tackle river pollution after a report found none of its rivers met government targets for good water quality.
The report by the Essex and Suffolk Rivers Trust said it wanted all water courses to achieve a "good" or "good potential" status by 2027.
Suffolk County Council said it would investigate what could be done.
Councillors said they would write to MPs and the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA).
The council passed a motion that stated it would also work with county farm tenants and the wider agricultural sector on ensuring good practice to try to reduce pollution, and was investigating further biodiversity efforts to address water run-off from roads, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Penny Otton, a Liberal Democrat councillor from the Green, Lib Dem and Independent group which put forward the motion, said it was a "national disgrace" and that "serious action" was taken by local authorities.
"In the 21st Century, we should not have rivers in Suffolk, or the rest of the country, where people feel it is not safe to go and swim, to paddleboard, to kayak or fish."
The Environment Agency, which monitors water quality, previously said: "Water quality and the ecological health of rivers must improve."
It said the main source of pollution was "agriculture and the water industry" and that "we all need to up our game and Suffolk's rivers are no different".
Richard Rout, Conservative cabinet member for the environment and finance, said that "much work still lies ahead in improving their [rivers'] health" and the council was committed "to continue to support and engage with other organisations".
