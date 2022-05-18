Ipswich: Advice bureau help requests triple in three months
The number of people needing emergency help from a Citizens Advice bureau in Suffolk has more than tripled since the start of the year.
Ipswich Citizens Advice says "charitable support" requests, including fuel vouchers, rose from 336 to 1,160 between January and March.
Food bank referrals, a separate category, nearly doubled compared to a year ago.
The branch said "people are becoming more desperate".
Brian Turner, a 49-year-old who relies on the Ipswich office, is on Universal Credit and lives with dog Rocky in a ground floor flat.
He gets £642 a month. His rent costs £316 per month, electricity and gas cost about £100 and water costs £25.
His other monthly bills are a veterinary plan and pet insurance for Rocky.
At the moment, he has enough money each month to buy just a week and a half's worth of food, and he said he was often getting by with one meal a day.
"Sometimes I have to scrounge and scavenge," said Mr Turner.
"Since lockdown the costs have just tripled.
"Sometimes I would rather feed my dog than myself - I have to go without food to pay for his food."
Rocky was originally bought as a puppy by Mr Turner and his late partner Paula, who died of a heart condition in 2019, aged 54.
For 10 years, Mr Turner, who used to work in catering, was full-time carer to Paula. Despite efforts to find work, Mr Turner said he had repeatedly been turned down because of his medical conditions, which include epilepsy.
Asked whether he would ever give Rocky up to save costs, he said: "He is the only one who keeps me going.
"If it had not been for him I would definitely have lost my sanity."
Sally Harrison, professional services manager at Ipswich Citizens Advice, said: "People are increasingly relying on us on a regular basis. It used to be that they would come to us for a one-off food bank because they were having a particularly difficult month.
"It is now becoming the norm. They are coming to us month on month because they cannot meet their bills.
"People are worried and they are panicking because they have seen the huge price rises in their fuel payments.
"People who were just about surviving and making ends meet are now finding that they can't and it is pushing them over the edge into poverty."
The government said it "understands the pressures people are facing with the cost of living".
It said the challenges were global in nature and it was spending more than £22bn on a variety of measures in 2022-23 to help.
