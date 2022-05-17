Ed Sheeran surprises Suffolk school with video message
A school has been left "buzzing" after receiving a surprise video message from Ed Sheeran.
Pupils from Pot Kiln Primary in Sheeran's home county of Suffolk were surprised with a video message from the singer thanking them for their support.
The school in Great Cornard have named all 12 classes after inspirational people, including Sheeran.
"He was already high in our estimation and he has just soared," said head teacher Laura Jestico.
"Sheeran Class did a wonderful assembly all about Ed, about his music, his life and they sent bits of it to Ed and the video is a response to that, and it's just so kind and is just a mark of the man he is.
"The children are absolutely buzzing that somebody as famous and as talented as him took the time to care about what nine- and ten-year-olds were doing in a local Suffolk school."
The school shared the 13-second video message of Sheeran thanking them on social media.
In it the singer, who went to school in Framlingham, said: "Hey everyone at Pot Kiln Primary School, I'm Ed Sheeran. I've seen all the stuff you've been doing, thank you so much for being so supportive for me and my music.
"I think you're all great and I hope you have a great rest of your week."
