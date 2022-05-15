Sizewell C: Hundreds march against nuclear power plant after Government decision delay
- Published
About 200 people turned up to protest against plans for a £20bn nuclear plant on the east coast of England.
A final decision on Sizewell C in Suffolk has been delayed until July after the government said it needed more time to look at new information.
Protesters marched to Sizewell beach, saying the delay was a "recognition of the project's problems".
A Sizewell C spokeswoman said the delay was "understandable given the breadth of information after consultation".
French developer EDF wants to build the new two-reactor station directly to the north of the existing Sizewell B plant.
Those against the plans argue expanding the use of nuclear is slow, expensive and threatens wildlife.
The government said the new deadline was to ensure there was "sufficient time to fully consider further information provided by the applicant and interested parties in response to the secretary of state's post-examination consultation".
Protesters from Stop Sizewell C and Together Against Sizewell C, carried banners reading "chaos coast coming soon", "EDF-off" and "we don't want to be beside the C".
Alison Downes of Stop Sizewell C, said: "A decision to go ahead with Sizewell C would be a wrong decision.
"EDF has clearly not taken this community with them, and the government has totally betrayed the faith of local people in due process by repeated commitments to Sizewell C when it doesn't have planning consent, let alone a final investment decision."
Green Party co-leader Adrian Ramsay, who was at the rally, said: "Renewably-generated electricity is now far, far cheaper and will deliver far more sustainable jobs for Suffolk people and its independent businesses than this expensive white elephant."
If built, Sizewell C could power the equivalent of about six million homes, as well as support up to 10,000 jobs in Suffolk and across the UK.
Following Sunday's protest, a spokeswoman for Sizewell C, said: "We note the ministerial announcement that the planning decision for Sizewell C will be taken no later than 8 July 2022.
"This extension is understandable given the breadth of information provided on the project following almost a decade of local consultation to deliver Suffolk's new nuclear power station. We look forward to receiving their decision in due course."