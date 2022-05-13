Clare Nash: Inquest jury find police failing prior to woman's murder
Police failings might have contributed to the death of a woman murdered by her ex-partner, an inquest jury found.
Clare Nash, 33, was stabbed multiple times and strangled by Charles Jessop at her flat in Newmarket, Suffolk, on 16 January 2020.
She had spoken to police multiple times in the weeks leading up to her death, including the day before she died.
The jury concluded that Ms Nash had been unlawfully killed.
The mother-of-two's medical cause of death was established as a combination of compression of the neck and multiple stab wounds.
The court previously heard that two days before her death Jessop had threatened Ms Nash, telling her he "would get her" and that "if you lose me you lose everything".
She reported him to police following the threat and also complained he was harassing her with 30 phone calls a day.
Prior to January, she had reported an assault on 5 December and a further incident on 11 December.
The jury returned a majority conclusion that highlighted "insufficient evidence gathering... may have contributed to her death."
A filing error with a crime report, poor monitoring of an online work tray and staff shortages meant the 5 December report was not picked up and actioned again until 21 December.
The jury added there had been "insufficient following" of Suffolk Constabulary's domestic abuse policy to proactively seek evidence from sources other than the victim.
The jury said this, along with a failure to add a task of interviewing Jessop's flat mate by a supervising officer, meant there was a lack of information for officers who attended following the report on 14 January 2020.
However, they said they felt other areas of policing were done correctly, including completion of the domestic abuse, stalking and harassment (DASH) forms, which includes risk assessments.
It was also noted by the jury that repeated attempts had been made to contact Ms Nash by the force.
Suffolk coroner Jacqueline Devonish said she was satisfied "significant learning as a direct result" of Ms Nash's death had taken place at Suffolk Constabulary.
Changes made by the force included a new domestic abuse delivery board that meets monthly and works on a development plan, which includes a focus on changing the culture of domestic abuse policing.
As a result, she said it was not appropriate to make a prevention of future deaths report.
Ms Nash's father, Brian Nash, previously told the inquest in a statement his daughter was "a beautiful girl, full of love".
Speaking after the inquest, he said: "On 11 January 2020 I spent a fabulous day with my beautiful daughter and grandchildren. Five days later my world was broken - my daughter brutally murdered.
"The murderer with a life imprisonment sentence, we stand here today with the acknowledgement her death could have been prevented."
