Baby found in Suffolk recycling plant had head injuries
A newborn baby girl who was found dead at a recycling centre during the first coronavirus lockdown suffered a brain injury before her death, police said.
The unidentified baby was found by staff at Sackers' facility in Needham Market, Suffolk, on 14 May 2020.
Police also believed her parents were black or of mixed ethnicity.
Officers said their progress had been affected by injuries the girl, known as Baby S, suffered after her death due to the processing of waste.
Suffolk Police said it was still working to identity the infant, who was thought to be less than 48 hours old.
"Officers are able to confirm Baby S was born alive at full-term, however, it is not possible to say whether there was one single cause or a combination of causes of her death," a police spokesman said.
"She did, however, suffer a head injury prior to her death."
The force said that the infant's mother "may have been in contact with fewer people than normal" as there was a national lockdown "but her pregnancy and giving birth may have been apparent and we need people with information to share that with the police".
A funeral was held in February and an inquest into the baby's death was due to take place next month.
Det Ch Insp Karl Nightingale said: "We remain hopeful and determined to identify Baby S's family and understand what led to her discovery.
"To assist in finding those answers we still need people to come forward and provide us with information.
"We understand this this may create some concern, but it is the right thing to do."
It was believed Baby S was taken to the recycling centre in one of two collection vehicles that had picked up waste from 52 locations, mainly in and around Ipswich, on the day her body was found.
The waste belonged to businesses and not private homes.
During the inquiry, officers have reviewed more than 11,000 hours of CCTV footage and visited more than 800 addresses.
A search of the facility was also undertaken and items removed, but forensic analysis did not provide further answers about her parents, the force said.
