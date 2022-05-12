Bury St Edmunds: Suspected mortar bombs found on building site
A site manager said it was a "bit of a surprise" to come across old explosives during works at a construction site.
Lee Bullock called police after his team found a number of objects, thought to include mortar bombs, on Wednesday.
Officers arrived at Dettingen Way, Bury St Edmunds, at 07:30 BST and evacuated nearby buildings.
"I've found all sorts of metal, cutlery, old copper pots, coins but never found anything like this before," said Mr Bullock.
"It suddenly dawned on me what it was we were actually dealing with. It was a bit of a surprise."
A bomb disposal team examined the items and deemed them safe to be removed with no detonation required, police said.
All cordons were lifted by 11:30.
Mr Bullock said he was told, "there might have been a little bit of a pop had one detonated, but it wouldn't have been anything substantial".
