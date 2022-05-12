Long-lost historic buildings in North Walsham unearthed in photos
Images of long-lost buildings demolished in the last 100 years have been found during research into an historic market town.
Historic England analysed more than 200 photographs from 1928 to 2020 of North Walsham in Norfolk.
The team also looked at wooden timbers to see the impact of the town's Great Fire of 1600.
Emily Cole from Historic England said: "We are really pleased and excited by the findings."
The research was carried out to understand the historical significance of the area within the North Walsham High Street Heritage Action Zone.
North Norfolk District Council and Historic England run the scheme which hopes to revitalise the town centre.
North Walsham has more than 100 listed buildings which mostly date from the 18th and early 19th centuries, Historic England said.
The team found a 1928 photo which shows the Butchery, a short lane running north from the Market Place, that was later demolished.
Another photo from the same year shows the Oaks, a large house in extensive grounds on the south side of New Road, which was demolished in the 1930s.
The aerial pictures from the Market Place also show several closely spaced buildings which were knocked down in the late 1960s and 1970s.
The team from Historic England also carried out tree-ring dating at 26 to 27 Market Place and The Shambles, both Grade II listed 17th Century properties.
Analysis showed that both buildings were constructed after the fire of 1600, which is known to have broken out in the Market Place.
Ms Cole said: "It's fascinating to have confirmation that buildings at North Walsham's core were indeed entirely rebuilt following the Great Fire of 1600."
Virginia Gay from North Norfolk District Council said: "North Walsham is a very old town; you can find a mention of it in the Domesday Book.
"But there are many mysteries about this historic market settlement."
Historic England said it would be carrying out more research including at locations around Paston College and the Market Place.
