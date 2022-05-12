Lowestoft's new beach huts to be sold for £30,000 each
New beach huts being built as part of a £2.6m regeneration project will be sold for about £30,000 apiece.
Half of the 72 new huts in Lowestoft will be sold and half reserved for renting out.
The two-tier beach hurt complex, called Eastern Edge, will be completed later this month.
When plans for the beach huts were unveiled in 2021 they met with a mixed reaction from residents with some objecting to the modern design.
Moss Spillings, the contracts manager involved in the project, said the huts were a "traditional build but with an absolute sort of modern twist giving Lowestoft a zing."
It is understood the rentable huts will cost £360 per week during the peak season.
Kerry Blair, head of operations at East Suffolk Council, said the beach huts are a "real bolt hole" whatever the weather.
He said: "It's not just a place to store a kettle and keep your towels but a base, a base for your family - it's a place to warm up, dry off and it gives you that location for the week."
