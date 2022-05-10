Dog found alive after three days in Sudbury storm drain
A dog that ran off from its owner was found more than three days later, having fallen into a storm drain.
Ebb, a 10-year-old sprocker spaniel, disappeared into hedges near Sudbury, in Suffolk, on Saturday 30 April.
Despite searching and calling the dog every day, there was no sight or sound of the much-loved pet.
Michael Cromwell said he and his family were "really relieved to have her back" after she was found up to her chest in water on Tuesday 3 May.
On that day, Mr Cromwell decided to have "one last look" for the pet and discovered her sat at the bottom of the storm drain.
He reached 5ft (152cm) down and pulled the dog to safety.
"My father-in-law had taken his dog out for its early walk and she ran off, probably chasing something," Mr Cromwell said.
"We weren't too worried at first as she knows the area really well, and it's always been very safe."
However, when she failed to return several hours later, the family became more concerned she had not heeded their calls.
Posts were put out on local social media pages and neighbours who knew Ebb well rallied round to help search - but there was no sign of the dog.
"My father-in-law had just about given up hope by this time, and by Tuesday, I felt the same way," Mr Cromwell said.
"We thought we'd have one last sweep of the perimeter of the field and suddenly my wife started shouting that she had found Ebb."
The dog was at the bottom of the drain, up to her chest in stagnant water.
"She must have been sat upright all that time, as she couldn't lie down or she would have drowned," he said.
Mr Cromwell managed to reach in and pull the shivering pet to safety.
"She couldn't stand at all and we rushed her to the vet," he said.
After staying in overnight, the vet confirmed Ebb was just exhausted and she was allowed home.
Several days later she was back to her old self, having slept and eaten "a lot", Mr Cromwell said.
He was unsure why Ebb did not respond to everyone calling her name while trying to find her.
"She never barks very much, and I think it just didn't compute that she should do that to get our attention," he said.
"She probably heard us and just thought, 'oh good, they're coming', but it took days for us to find her."
