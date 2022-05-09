Drug-filled tennis balls thrown into Suffolk prison
- Published
A man has been arrested after trying to throw tennis balls filled with drugs over the wall into a prison.
The man was seen attempting to throw the balls into HMP Highpoint, near Haverhill in Suffolk on Friday.
Police tweeted to say one of the balls, containing suspected controlled drugs, was retrieved by a police dog named Harry, with other balls being found by a prison dog.
They said the suspect ran away but was found hiding, and was arrested.
Police dogs are trained using tennis balls - but they are usually given as a treat in a game of fetch to reward the dogs for their good work.
@NSPoliceDogs assist officers @ HMP Highpoint, male suspected of throwing items over the wall. Male runs from officers,located hiding & arrested. A search by Pd Harry locates a 🎾 containing suspected controlled drugs. Other balls located containing contraband by HMP dog . #53 pic.twitter.com/F3VKdj20SN— NS PoliceDogs (@NSPoliceDogs) May 6, 2022
