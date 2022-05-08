In Pictures: South Suffolk Show returns in person post pandemic
Thousands of people have gathered to enjoy the South Suffolk Show for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.
The 133rd show, held at Ampton Racecourse near Bury St Edmunds, is the first to be held with crowds allowed since 2019.
It is also the first agricultural show in the county this year.
The organisers said they were expecting up to 12,000 people to have come through the gates by the end of the day.
One of the organisers Suzy Stennett said it was "very exciting" but "a little nervewracking" to be back.
She said: "So far everyone has come together and remembered what we used to do and it's come off."
"It kind of feels like the good old days before 'you know what'," she added.
The show has a host of events including farm machinery and livestock displays, horse shows and auctions of chainsaw carvings completed throughout the day.
The first show was held in 1888 and with few exceptions, including World Wars and the Foot and Mouth outbreak of 2001, has been held almost every year.
