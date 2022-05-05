Ipswich elections: Voters head to the polls
- Published
Related Topics
Polling stations have opened for Suffolk's only council holding local elections this year.
A third of the 48 seats are up for grabs at Ipswich Borough Council, with 16 councillors - one in each ward - seeking election. An additional seat will be contested in St John's ward.
Polling stations opened at 07:00 BST and will close at 22:00.
Across the UK, voters will elect members at councils which run services in England, Wales and Scotland.
Elections are also taking place for the devolved government in Northern Ireland.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.