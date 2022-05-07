Cost of living: Facebook appeal helps Ipswich students go to prom
- Published
A school worker who set up a social media appeal to help students struggling to cover prom costs said she has been "amazed" by response.
Katrina Hudson, who works at Stoke High School in Ipswich, appealed on Facebook for prom outfits after realising many students could not afford to go.
"We live in a deprived area and the students and families are really struggling," she said.
There were more than 100 responses to her post, offering dresses and suits.
"People have been amazing," she said.
Ms Hudson said the idea came about after learning of a student's family who could not afford to pay the costs involved in the final year party.
"We live in a deprived area and the students and families are really struggling," she said. "They have been [struggling] during Covid but at the moment it's really bad."
"They've got to the end of Covid and they're doing their exams and they just want to have a party and they can't afford to, it's really sad."
Ms Hudson spoke with a colleague and the pair decided to "put something out on Facebook and ask if anyone has got any dresses or anything like that".
"The response has been amazing," she said.
"We can now help the other students and possibly other schools."
On the Facebook post, people offered unworn bridesmaid dresses, suits that were no longer worn, sandals they were happy to donate, previously prom dresses and a wedding dress.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk