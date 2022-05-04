Ipswich sports car crash: Man charged with 16 offences
- Published
A man has been charged after a collision involving a stolen Ferrari that left a Range Rover on its side in a residential street.
Police were called to Lindbergh Road in Ipswich at about 07:00 BST on Saturday.
The driver of the Ferrari, Lee Nicholls, from Ipswich, had abandoned the vehicle but he was arrested at about 09:00, Suffolk Police said.
The force added that the vehicle had been reported stolen about 20 minutes before the collision.
Officers said it had been taken from the nearby village of Nacton, where entry was gained to a garage.
Mr Nicholls, 35, of Hawke Road, was taken to hospital for treatment and then charged with 6 offences, 12 of which relate to the collision.
These include burglary, aggravated vehicle taking and vehicle damage, driving without a licence or insurance, failing to stop after an accident, failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis and assaulting a police officer.
He has also been charged with burglary following the theft of a set of golf clubs and fishing equipment from a shed in Nacton, the theft of a bicycle from another shed, plus damage to and thefts from a vehicle in the same village.
A further four charges relate to an incident on 12 April where a Rover 25 was taken from Reynolds Road in Ipswich before it was involved in a collision with a Honda Civic in Beatty Road.
Those charges included aggravated vehicle taking, driving without a licence or insurance, failing to stop after an accident, and injury caused by an accident.
The Honda driver, a man aged in his 80s, sustained pain to his chest after it hit the steering wheel.
The suspect was remanded in custody by Ipswich magistrates and will appear before the town's crown court at a later date.
