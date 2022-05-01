Cousins burned in Suffolk pub explosion climb Scafell Pike for charity
Two women have climbed Scafell Pike to raise money for a charity which helped them recover from horrific burns.
Ashleigh Charlesworth, 28, and her cousin April Charlesworth, 29, were at the Kings Head in Great Cornard, Suffolk, a year ago when a bottle of fuel exploded close to them.
They climbed the tallest peak in England on Saturday to raise money for the Katie Piper Foundation.
April said she was "so proud" to have done it.
The cousins were celebrating April's birthday at their local pub on 24 April - their first night out after coronavirus restrictions eased - when a man threw ethanol on a heater, causing the bottle of fuel to explode.
They were rushed to separate hospitals and were both put in induced comas.
The pair had burns to their faces and other parts of their bodies and have had to go through numerous procedures in hospital.
Ashleigh's chest was badly burnt and she had a skin graft on her hands, where they took skin from her thigh, while April was given donor skin for her chest, arm and neck.
Both have said they were still coming to terms with what happened but were trying to put the incident behind them.
The women have had support from The Katie Piper Foundation, set up by the TV presenter Katie Piper after she was attacked with acid, and which provides therapy and physio for survivors of burns and people with scars.
Scafell Pike in Cumbria stands at 978m (3,209ft) and it took the group five hours and 30 minutes to complete the whole trip up and down, including breaks and time to reflect at the top.
Following the expedition, which the pair did with a group of "supportive friends", Ashleigh said: "A few months ago I had an idea and here we are, we completed it!
"I wouldn't and couldn't have done this without my friends and cousin.
"We supported each other and we all reached the top together. What a day and all for an amazing cause."
April added: "I can't believe we actually climbed the tallest mountain in England.
"I would never have done it by choice but the fact it was for the Katie Piper Foundation who have helped us both enormously, mentally, physically and emotionally made it all worth it.
"I'm so proud of us all and couldn't have done it without a better group of girls."
A police investigation is ongoing.
